Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,710 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $140,439,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 511,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,378. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

