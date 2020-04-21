Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $35,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 127,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,034. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

