Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Hill-Rom worth $50,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.95. 8,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

