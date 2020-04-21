Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.87% of Flowers Foods worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 143.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 756,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 99,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,913. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

