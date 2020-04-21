Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 34,438 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.70% of Lancaster Colony worth $27,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.89. 27,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LANC. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

