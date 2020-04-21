Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,801.38.

BKNG stock traded down $73.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,338.49. 257,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,403.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,823.02. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Booking by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

