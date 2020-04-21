Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut Bombardier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.99.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

