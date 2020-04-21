Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Research upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.63.

BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $851.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

