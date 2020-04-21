Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,756,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.46. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.