BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.78 ($50.91).

Shares of BNP opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.20 and its 200-day moving average is €44.97.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

