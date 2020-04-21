Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $811.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.