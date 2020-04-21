BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $570.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $535.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.00.

BLK stock opened at $470.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 25.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

