Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) vs. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Critical Contrast

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment -8.81% 9.09% 5.60% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackrock Capital Investment and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Blackrock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackrock Capital Investment is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $78.12 million 2.02 -$6.89 million $0.59 3.90 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackrock Capital Investment.

Summary

Blackrock Capital Investment beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

