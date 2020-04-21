Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.75.
Shares of BLKB stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $97.35.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.
