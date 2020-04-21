BitTorrent (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61.39 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $46.76 million and approximately $61.39 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.02640444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00219825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.