Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $8.92 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00129821 BTC on popular exchanges including CEX.IO, Coinone, Gate.io and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $156.29 million and $48.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00625819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00080038 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Crex24, Graviex, CEX.IO, YoBit, BitMarket, Indodax, DSX, Bleutrade, Bitlish, Zebpay, TDAX, Kucoin, Braziliex, BitFlip, Exrates, BitBay, Bitsane, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, C2CX, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Coinone, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, Korbit, QuadrigaCX, Koineks and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

