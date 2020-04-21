Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $93.54 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Crex24, CoinBene and Binance. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $93.54 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004159 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000481 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene, BigONE, Indodax, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb, Coinnest, Crex24, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Exrates and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

