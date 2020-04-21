Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $222.13 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $222.13 or 0.03236092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Indodax, BiteBTC and BTC Trade UA. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $3.49 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00774733 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,386,219 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, B2BX, MBAex, ABCC, Coinsquare, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, COSS, BTC Markets, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bitinka, CEX.IO, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Zaif, QuadrigaCX, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Ovis, Fatbtc, Crex24, Buda, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Exmo, Liqui, Bit2C, Indodax, BitMarket, GOPAX, Binance, CoinEx, Koinim, Instant Bitex, Iquant, OKEx, TOPBTC, BTCC, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, EXX, Negocie Coins, Koineks, HitBTC, IDCM, Coinone, CoinFalcon, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, C2CX, DSX, Coinfloor, cfinex, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Gate.io, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, BigONE, Trade By Trade, RightBTC, Graviex, Kuna, SouthXchange, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, BitForex, Coinbe, WazirX, xBTCe, Mercatox, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, YoBit, CoinTiger, ACX, ZB.COM, BitBay, Bisq, OKCoin International, Poloniex, Cobinhood, WEX, Koinex, Coinnest, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, HBUS, BX Thailand, Upbit, CoinBene, Bibox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinhub, Coinroom, Allcoin, Korbit, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, UEX, Braziliex, QBTC, bitFlyer, Tidex, FCoin, Bitfinex, Bitstamp and Coindeal. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

