Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Hits $13.88 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $13.88 million and $231.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $30.85 or 0.00449386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

