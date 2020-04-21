Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.81. 865,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,424. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.57. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

