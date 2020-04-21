BidaskClub Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

