BidaskClub Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of XNCR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $35,151,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 242,159 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,264,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Xencor by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 170,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

