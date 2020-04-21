BidaskClub Lowers ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

