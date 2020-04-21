BidaskClub Lowers People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.