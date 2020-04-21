BidaskClub Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.20. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

