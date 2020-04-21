BidaskClub Lowers Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

IBCP stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

