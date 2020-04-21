BidaskClub Lowers Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $546.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.