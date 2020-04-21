BidaskClub Lowers Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

