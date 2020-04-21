BidaskClub Lowers Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

