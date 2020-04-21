BidaskClub Downgrades TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

TRS opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. TriMas has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

