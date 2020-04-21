BHP Group’s (BHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,651.07 ($21.72).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,260.40 ($16.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,239.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,594.60. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

