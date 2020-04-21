BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGAOF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

