Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,573 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,423 shares of company stock worth $3,456,032. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

