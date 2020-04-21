BERNcash (BERN) Market Cap Tops $19,537.34

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. BERNcash has a total market cap of $19,537.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BERNcash has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.01084720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00174940 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00189382 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047631 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

