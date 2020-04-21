Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

BHLB stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.49. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

