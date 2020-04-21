Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Shares of BFYT stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies stock. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Benefytt Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Benefytt Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.