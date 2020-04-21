Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.
Shares of BFYT stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.22.
About Benefytt Technologies
Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.
Further Reading: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.