Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 2.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

