Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.