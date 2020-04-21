Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded down $6.05 on Tuesday, hitting $257.15. 33,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.