Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. 335,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

