Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QCOM stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

