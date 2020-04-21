Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,374 Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIM. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 31,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,915. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

