Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. 39,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,922. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

