Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

