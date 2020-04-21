Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 121.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 153,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 146,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 134,287 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 129.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 8,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 145,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.39. The stock had a trading volume of 179,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average of $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.