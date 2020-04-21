Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Ingredion by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. 11,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,084. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

