Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.