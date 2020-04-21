Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 718,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,237. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

