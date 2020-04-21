Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE ABC traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. 230,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,378. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

