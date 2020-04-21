Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.66. 55,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

